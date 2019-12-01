Annie at Citadel Theatre: Little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She lives in a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes. She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy. 1 p.m. Wednesday, Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest, Preview ticket prices: $20; Regular run-Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays: $40; Saturdays and Sundays: $45., 847-735-8554.Drop-in Trim a Tree Party: 'Tis the season to deck the Lake Forest Library halls with homemade ornaments. Make ornaments to hang on the Library tree and to take home. Mark your calendar at https://www.lakeforestlibrary.org/trim. 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2:30 p.m., Lake Forest Library, 360 E. Deerpath Road, Lake Forest, free, 847-234-0636.