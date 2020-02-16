Craft 2 Noon: 9 a.m. Grand Oaks, 1401 W. Route 176, Crystal Lake. Free. crystallakeparks.org. This new program offers open crafting every third Tuesday each month. Come if you have craft projects you just can't seem to get to or you just like to be creative and want to try our featured craft. For questions: jpeterson@crystallakeparks.org, 815-459-0680, ext. 1219.