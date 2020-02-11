"The Fantasticks": 3-5:30 p.m. Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. (847) 735-8554. citadeltheatre.org. This is a funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. The couple eventually come to realize the truth spoken by the narrator, El Gallo, who says that, "without a hurt, the heart is hollow."