Divisions over public funding for abortion go back more than four decades in Illinois as well as nationwide.
JULY 30, 1965
President Lyndon Johnson signs Medicaid into law
This provides health insurance for low-income patients funded by the federal and state governments. Each state administers its Medicaid program differently within parameters established by the federal government.
JAN. 22, 1973
Abortion laws struck down
The landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade in a 7-2 ruling affirms the legality of abortion under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights estimates that Medicaid pays for some 300,000 abortions annually nationwide.
1975
’Trigger provision’ included in Illinois Abortion Law of 1975
If Roe v. Wade is ever overturned, then abortion could become illegal again in the state. Similar statutes are on the books in Kentucky, Louisiana and South Dakota.
SEPT. 30, 1976
The Hyde Amendment passes
Sponsored by Illinois Representative Henry Hyde, this amendment to the Health, Education and Welfare Appropriations Act bars federal funding of abortion except when necessary to save a woman’s life. The amendment has been renewed by Congress in some form every year since.
1977
The Hyde Amendment is implemented
After the U.S. Supreme Court rules states and cities are not required to provide abortions that are not critical to a mother’s life, Congress expands exemptions to include cases of rape, incest or to protect the physical health of the woman.
JUNE 30, 1980
Harris v. McRae affirms the Hyde Amendment is legal
The U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision says federal and state governments have no obligation to provide funds for abortions under the U.S. Constitution.
OCTOBER 1980
Abortions banned at Cook County Hospital
Citing the high cost, a shortage of nurses and laws barring public aid to terminate pregnancies, Cook County Board President George Dunne says the procedure will only be performed to save the life of the woman.
MAY 21, 1981
Senate OKs new limit on abortions
Incest and rape exceptions are dropped from the Hyde Amendment.
SEPT. 16, 1992
Abortion services restored at Cook County Hospital
Six women receive abortions that day at the hospital. Protests ensue.
SEPT. 28, 1993
Congress reinstates Hyde Amendment exemptions for rape, incest
The Senate voted 59-40 to permit government funding of abortions for poor women only in cases on rape, incest or if the women’s life is in danger. The abortion funding ban adopted by the Senate was also approved by the House earlier the same year.
NOV. 8, 2016
Donald Trump elected president
While campaigning, he commented that Roe v. Wade could be overturned “automatically, in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court.”
JAN. 11, 2017
Illinois House Bill 40 introduced
With a goal to eliminate the “trigger provision” in state law, the measure — introduced by Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, D-Chicago — would also allow Medicaid and state employee health insurance coverage to fund abortion.
APRIL 14, 2017
Governor Bruce Rauner opposes HB40
He pledges to veto the Democratic-backed measure due to the “sharp divisions of opinion of taxpayer funding of abortion.”
SEPT. 28, 2017
Rauner signs HB40 into law, draws criticism from fellow Republicans
The measure provides state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions and also says the state supports abortion rights even if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
NOV. 30, 2017
Republican lawmakers sue to block HB40
Illinois anti-abortion organizations, along with some Republican lawmakers, file a lawsuit in Sangamon County to try and temporarily block HB40, estimating the state will be required to pay for tens of thousands of abortions annually.
DEC. 28, 2017
Illinois judge dismisses lawsuit brought by abortion opponents
The suit sought to block state funding for the law, arguing the state failed to set aside up to $30 million in the budget to pay for abortions.
The Thomas More Society files a notice of appeal.
JAN. 1, 2018
HB40 goes into effect
Patients can now use Medicaid or state health insurance to pay to terminate pregnancies for any reason.
FEB. 21, 2018
Anti-abortion groups appeal to state’s highest court
Asking for a direct appeal or a supervisory order from the Illinois Supreme Court, the plaintiffs say the actions of state officials and the lower courts violate the Illinois Constitution.
MARCH 21, 2018
Rauner ekes out a primary win to take on J.B. Pritzker
In the Republican primary, Rauner narrowly defeats opponent Jeanne Ives, who frequently rebuked the expansion of abortion rights while campaigning.
JUNE 4, 2018
Rauner signs law for 2019′s $38.5 billion budget
It includes the funding of abortions covered by Medicaid and state health insurance despite opposition expressed by some Republican lawmakers.
NOV. 6, 2018
Democrat J.B. Pritzker defeats Republican Rauner
Soon after, Pritzker pledges to make Illinois the most progressive state in the nation when it comes to reproductive rights.
JUNE 12, 2019
Pritzker signs the Reproductive Health Act
The sweeping reproductive rights legislation establishes the “fundamental right” to an abortion in Illinois.
