Someday, years from now, when we think back on the second decade of the 21st century, chances are we won't explain it using any one trend, ground-shifting artist, fashion, font design or breakthrough. The '90s had Nirvana, the '80s had Gordon Gekko. But 2010 to 2019? It was marked by an advance in technology, not aesthetics. We'll remember these years as the Dawn of Content, because, as lifeless as "content" sounds, is there a more apt description for the sheer deluge of TV, art, social media and memes that tech unleashed?

How else to explain that immediate, very 2010s sense of being overwhelmed by choice -- by having a present, libraries of a past and hints of a future, all streaming at us, all the time?

As social and cultural upheavals go, it wasn't the worst problem to have. Especially when one of the benefits quickly became a broadening, more inclusive culture, in which people of color, women and the LGBTQ community found more opportunities and outlets to tell their stories.

Sit down and draw up a list of the major cultural figures of the past 10 years.

Even if you limit yourself to those who emerged from Chicago (and occasionally still live here), even as you tick off mediums -- film (Jordan Peele), architecture (Jeanne Gang), music ( Kanye West ), TV ( Tina Fey ), literature ( George Saunders ), visual art ( Kerry James Marshall ) -- you notice: Unlike past decades, straight white guys are an exception, not a rule.

You think of Obama, whose name could serve as a cultural shorthand for the decade. But then you think of Trump , whose name looms over the opposite end of that timeline (and since 2014, literally over the Chicago River), and you realize: When this decade began, we still mostly consumed the culture placed in front of us and approved by the usual gatekeepers, we still mostly watched and listened and thought about what was new, we still found a common ground. And now the only thing we can all agree on is feeling overwhelmed.

This timeline charts our cultural decade, focusing on Chicago, with moments in literature (from Christopher Borrelli), architecture (Blair Kamin), movies (Michael Phillips), theater (Chris Jones), art and museums (Steve Johnson), local film and television (Nina Metz), jazz and classical music (Howard Reich), and popular music (Greg Kot).

September 2010 Riccardo Muti becomes the Chicago Symphony Orchestra 's 10th music director. Considering his stature, Muti could have rested easily on his laurels during the autumn of his career. Instead, he elevated and perfected an orchestra long revered around the world, maintaining the well-known brilliance of its brass section while bringing additional warmth to the strings and extraordinary tonal beauty to the winds. Muti also made some bold choices in repertoire, daring to open the 2018-19 season with Shostakovich's Symphony No. 13, "Babi Yar," a despairing but profound work confronting anti-Semitism, genocide and the terrors of life in the former Soviet Union. Subsequent performances point to an artist intent on viewing music not as an abstract art but something deeply connected to the society around it. (Howard Reich) New Chicago Symphony Orchestra music director Riccardo Muti leads the audience with a performance of the "Star-Spangled Banner" to start the evening at Symphony Center on Sept. 23, 2010. It was the inaugural subscription concert with the CSO for Muti. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune)

October 2010 Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin creates a compellingly ambivalent fictionalization of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in "The Social Network," directed with a sinister air by David Fincher. The decade's most prescient film was released long before Russian troll farms and white nationalists started getting all those "likes." As one character put it: "We lived on farms; then we lived in cities; and now we're going to live on the internet." (Michael Phillips) Jesse Eisenberg, left, as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, with Joseph Mazzello in "The Social Network." (Merrick Morton/Columbia Pictures)

March 2011 In architecture, the last Cabrini high-rise was demolished. It symbolized a massive tear-down campaign, erasing the high-rise portion of Cabrini-Green as well as the Robert Taylor Homes and other prominent public housing projects. In some cases, new mixed-income developments arose in place. Elsewhere, as at the site of the Taylor Homes, little was built and the city continued to struggle with the gulf of race and class that has long defined and divided it. Prospects for the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side stirred hopes for rejuvenation -- as well as fears of gentrification. (Blair Kamin) Tasha Ricks, left, and Rose Ricks and the rest of their family, move out of the last Cabrini-Green high-rise building at 1230 N. Burling St. in Chicago on Dec. 9, 2010. Tasha did not live there but Rose did. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune) The Cabrini-Green high-rise at 1230 N. Burling St. in Chicago on Dec. 9, 2010. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune)

Spring 2011 Cinespace Studios opens in North Lawndale, on the repurposed campus of the old Ryerson Steel plant. It marked the beginning of what has become a mini-boom of projects filmed in Chicago. It is the largest soundstage complex in the city and is now bursting at the seams. The short-lived Kelsey Grammer mayoral drama "Boss" (Starz) was the first show to be based out of Cinespace, but it was the launch of Dick Wolf 's "Chicago Fire" for NBC a year later that really kicked things off. The city finally had a show that lasted multiple seasons, expanding into a franchise that now includes "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Med." (Nina Metz) Gov. Pat Quinn speaks on May 10, 2011, about the opening of Cinespace Chicago Film Studios on the West Side, home to a Chicago City Hall set for the Starz show "Boss" starring Kelsey Grammer as the mayor. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune) Exterior of Cinespace Chicago Film Studios at 16th and Rockwell in Chicago on Oct. 1, 2011. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune)

September 2011 Haymarket Opera Company begins presenting "period" productions of 17th and 18th century works. (Howard Reich) Angela Young Smucker, left, and Josefien Stoppelenburg of Haymarket Opera Company rehearse Handel's "Clori, Tirsi e Fileno" at Mayne Stage in Chicago on Aug. 27, 2012. (Charles Osgood/Chicago Tribune)

May 2011 After 25 years, Oprah Winfrey ends her Chicago-taped talk show, anointing Rosie O'Donnell the successor to her Harpo Studios on the West Side. (That show was short-lived.) Meanwhile, on the late-night talk shows, former Chicago improvisers got the call to the big leagues: In 2014, Seth Meyers took over "Late Night" on NBC; a year later, Stephen Colbert filled David Letterman 's old spot on CBS. (Nina Metz) Oprah Winfrey says goodbye on the final episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in May 2011. (George Burns/Harpo Productions)

March 2012 Chicago hip-hop flourished, starting in 2012 with Chief Keef 's single "I Don't Like." The South Side teenager turned defiance into celebration and delivered street tales loaded with neighborhood slang. "I Don't Like," released via a grainy homemade video, transformed Chicago drill into a national story that continues to reverberate. A few blocks away, Chance the Rapper distributed tapes at Jones Prep High School and in similar do-it-yourself fashion became a star with a sound that owed as much to gospel and soul as it did hip-hop. With his 2016 album "Coloring Book," Chance became the first artist ever to have a top-10 album based entirely on digital streams. He helped usher in a wave of artists who emerged through the city's open-mic scene, including Vic Mensa and Joey Purp. (Greg Kot) South Side-born Keith Cozart, 16, who raps as Chief Keef, at his home on April 28, 2012. (Lenny Gilmore/RedEye) Chance the Rapper performs at the Fake Shore Drive showcase at South By Southwest in Austin, Texas, on March 14, 2013. (Mike Rich/RedEye)

May 2012 Gillian Flynn's "Gone Girl" becomes the book of the decade. There were more acclaimed novels, more important books that revealed the Way We Live Now, but few as influential -- and fewer still felt so central to the decade's gender-forward, recession-stoked, #MeToo zeitgeist. Everyone read "Gone Girl," which sold more than 20 million copies and cemented the Lincoln Park novelist at the hub of publishing. Flynn's clever plot-devouring twists were the draw of a thriller that captured the decade's neck-snapping swings from composed Instagram-ready lives to the systemic ugliness awaiting beneath. (Christopher Borrelli) Author Gillian Flynn sits in her library on May 15, 2012. (Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune) A polaroid of the book "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn on Dec. 18, 2013. (Lenny Gilmore/RedEye )

October 2012 The Walt Disney Company buys Lucasfilm from "Star Wars" creator and Jedi merchandising master George Lucas . Various industry experts characterized the $4.05 billion sale as ridiculous. Three years later, "The Force Awakens" grossed more than $2 billion, and by the end of the decade, Disney bought Marvel Entertainment for $4.24 billion; in March 2019, it paid $71.3 billion for 21st Century Fox's film and TV properties ("The Simpsons" among them). By November 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice had moved to dissolve a 1948 monopoly-busting law, thereby allowing conglomerates such as Disney to flood Disney-owned theaters with the latest Marvel or "Star Wars." (Michael Phillips) With the stern and determined look of a Jedi knight, "Star Wars" creator and filmmaker George Lucas poses with a group of "Star Wars"-inspired Disney characters on Aug. 14, 2010, at Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Todd Anderson/Disney)

April 2013 Constellation opens on Western Avenue as a nexus for jazz and new music. (Howard Reich) Mike Reed poses on Aug. 19, 2013, in the lobby and bar area of Constellation, a club he opened in April 2013 on Western Avenue south of Belmont Avenue. (Chris Walker/Chicago Tribune)

August 2013 Chicago Jazz Festival moves from Grant Park's Petrillo Music Shell to Millennium Park's Pritzker Pavilion. For years, the powers behind the festival insisted that the event could not be moved and complaints from listeners went unheeded at the festival, which is produced by the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and programmed by the nonprofit Jazz Institute of Chicago. Fortunately, in 2013, cultural Commissioner Michelle Boone made the move, transforming the 35th annual Chicago Jazz Festival from a creaky relic into a gleaming showcase for this city's jazz scene. (Howard Reich) Rudresh Mahanthappa performs at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion during the 35th annual Chicago Jazz Festival on Aug., 31, 2013. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune)

May 2014 Playwright Ike Holter begins his "Rightlynd" saga with "Exit Strategy" at the Jackalope Theatre, a seven-play cycle set in Chicago's fictional 51st Ward and chronicling the city's racial, policing and political problems, but the work is also a celebration of the resilience of the city's citizenry. The seven plays have yet to achieve major national recognition, but that surely will come. (Chris Jones) Danny Martinez, from left, Jerry MacKinnon, Lucy Sandy, Paloma Nozick and Pat Whalen were featured in Jackalope Theatre Company's staging of Ike Holter's play "Exit Strategy," which was about a doomed public school. (Ryan Bourque)

June 2014 Ta-Nehisi Coates publishes "The Case For Reparations" in The Atlantic. Drawing heavily on his time in Chicago reporting on the legacy of redlining, Coates -- whose subsequent essay collection, "Between the World and Me," became among the decade's most discussed books -- marks the return of the public intellectual. (Christopher Borrelli) Ta-Nehisi Coates, national correspondent for The Atlantic magazine, wrote the cover piece, "The Case for Reparations," for the June 2014 edition. (Andre Chung/for The Washington Post)

Fall 2014 The return of neighborhood bookstores. After fears that Amazon, the Great Recession and a wider drift toward digital media would squash local independent bookstores not already killed by Borders and Barnes & Noble, a curious thing: The big-box retailers declined and new shops like City Lit in Logan Square stepped in, while old favorites like Women & Children First found their second wind as neighborhood hubs. (Christopher Borrelli) Kids run their "Bake Sale for Justice" on April 8, 2018, outside Women & Children First bookstore in Andersonville. Each month benefits a different charity. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune)

April 2016 "Mastry," the career retrospective of Chicago painter Kerry James Marshall, was an exhibition the MCA wanted to mount for years. When it finally got the OK from the South Side artist, the response to Marshall's lifelong project -- to correct art history by making the black figure central to works that typically hang in museums -- was rapturous in Chicago and in subsequent stops in New York and Los Angeles. The art market took notice as well: In 2018 and 2019, two Marshall paintings commanded $21.1 million and $18.5 million, the highest prices ever paid for work by a living African American artist. In between those sales, Marshall and city art leaders rallied to force Chicago to cancel plans to sell off a large Marshall canvas hanging in a West Side library. Marshall's fee for painting it, in 1995, was $10,000. (Steve Johnson) Chicago artist Kerry James Marshall poses in his Bronzeville studio on April 6, 2016. (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune) A detail of Kerry James Marshall's "Knowledge and Wonder," painted for the Legler Branch public library. (Christie's Images Ltd.)

August 2016 Music festival overload takes hold, as Lollapalooza expands to four days. As the circuit expanded worldwide, Chicago hosted more annual, large-scale, multiday festivals than any North American city. Riot Fest moved to city parks in 2012, while the electronic music festival Spring Awakening moved into larger outdoor venues like Soldier Field. Has it become too much? By 2019, Lolla ticket sales were the slowest in a decade and the Mamby on the Beach festival was canceled. (Greg Kot) The crowd cheers on Flume, a mix artist and producer on July 31, 2016, at Lollapalooza in Grant Park. (Chris Walker/Chicago Tribune) Music fans hang out at Riot Fest in Chicago's Douglas Park on Sept. 17, 2016. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune)

October 2016 The Chicago Riverwalk opens to the public, part of a wave of new open spaces that also included Maggie Daley Park and The 606 path that opened on a former Northwest Side elevated freight line in 2015. (Blair Kamin) Chicago Riverwalk entrance near Dearborn Street along Wacker Drive on Oct. 19, 2016. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune)

October 2016 The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical "Hamilton" opens in downtown Chicago. By the time it closes at the end of the decade, it will take in more than $350 million at the box office, by far the most lucrative stage attraction ever in Chicago. (Chris Jones) The cast of "Hamilton" takes a bow during a curtain call as the production makes its Chicago premiere at PrivateBank Theatre on Oct. 19, 2016. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune) A person takes a photograph of the marquee outside the PrivateBank Theatre where "Hamilton" is making its Chicago premiere on Oct. 19, 2016. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune)

February 2017 George Saunders becomes a literary superstar. After a decade as a cult favorite and short story master, the Oak Forest native was elevated to literary pantheons with "Lincoln in the Bardo," his first novel, which became a major bestseller and later won the Booker Prize for Fiction. (Christopher Borrelli) "Lincoln in the Bardo" by George Saunders. (David Crosby/Random House)

May 2017 Footwork goes global. The street dance battles inspired by footwork's frenetic house-music-on-overdrive beats in the '90s became an international flavor, led by a new wave of innovation, including Jlin's densely layered "Black Origami" album in 2017 and DJ Taye 's 2018 rap-footwork breakthrough "Still Trippin.'" (Greg Kot) DJ Taye at Lollapalooza on Aug. 2, 2018. (Hilary Higgins for RedEye)

October 2017 Film and television felt the beginning of the #MeToo movement, partly in response to dueling reports in The New York Times and the New Yorker that detailed allegations of sexual assault against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. #TimesUp soon emerged as a parallel effort to fight against longtime biases and a culture of silence. Ripple effects are still being felt -- "The Chi" actor Jason Mitchell was fired in 2019 because of reported misconduct. (Nina Metz) Victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood, California, on Nov. 12, 2017. (Mark Ralston/Getty-AFP)

August 2018 Chicago Jazz Festival expands from Millennium Park and the Cultural Center to the city's clubs and concert halls. (Howard Reich)

September 2018 A seemingly fireproof $75 million plan is announced to restore the glorious Uptown Theatre, perhaps the most important unrestored venue in the nation, reigniting hopes of seeing this architectural masterpiece with shows on its stage and Chicagoans in its seats. By the end of the decade, though, construction will not have started, reminding lovers of Chicago cultural heritage that progress invariably brings worry. (Chris Jones) The Uptown Theater in Chicago on Dec. 12, 2018. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune) The lobby of the Uptown Theater in Chicago on Dec. 12, 2018. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune)

October 2018 In the decade's most poignant 56 seconds of reality TV, Donald Trump boards Air Force One, loses a brief battle with an umbrella and leaves the victor to bob and weave in the wind, in an apt metaphor of where we are today. (Michael Phillips) With an umbrella handle in front of his face, President Donald Trump talks to reporters before leaving the White House on Oct. 15, 2018. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

April 2019 Vista Tower tops off. The under-construction, Jeanne Gang-designed high-rise will be Chicago's third-tallest building, part of a building boom that changed the silhouette of the skyline. (Blair Kamin) Workers pour concrete on the 101st floor of the Vista Tower, on its way to becoming Chicago's third-tallest skyscraper. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune photos) View of Vista Tower construction, center, and the mouth of the Chicago River, Lake Shore Drive and the Chicago skyline from Lake Michigan on June 8, 2019. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune)

September 2019 Lyric Opera of Chicago announces Enrique Mazzola to become new music director. (Howard Reich) The Lyric Opera announces conductor Enrique Mazzola, center, as new music director, joined by longtime music director Andrew Davis, left, who will be stepping down, and Lyric CEO Anthony Freud , right, on Sept. 12, 2019. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune)

October 2019 The Museum of Science and Industry announces it will be renamed the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. Money can open a lot of doors and get your name hung above a door. Griffin, the Chicago investor, proved this with a $125 million gift. The immediate Chicago reaction, at least in social media, was outrage at the purchase and sale of a civic institution. But cooler heads pointed out that Griffin has been a dedicated philanthropist, having donated over $1 billion mostly to universities and museums. These folks wondered how a donation for naming rights was all that different than what Marshall Field , Max Adler and John G. Shedd did in founding what became the museum campus. (Steve Johnson) Ken Griffin, the founder and CEO of Citadel, on Nov. 5, 2014. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune) Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago on Oct. 3, 2019. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune)