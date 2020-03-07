The Homeland Security Committee of the Republican-controlled Senate will vote Wednesday on whether to issue subpoenas related to Hunter Biden's former job with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company.
The outline of this putative scandal is that Biden traded on his father Joe Biden's power as then-vice president of the United States to get a lucrative gig for which he was but lightly qualified.
Since the elder Biden has become a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, denizens of the right-wing fever swamp have been braying unsupported accusations that one or both Bidens broke the law or acted corruptly in various related dealings. They have signaled their intent to deploy these accusations during the fall campaign, which now looks as though it will pit the elder Biden against President Donald Trump.
Democrats have fussed and resisted every time the GOP has pawed the rhetorical ground about launching a
full-blown investigation of the matter, but I say let's go!
Litigate this now. Bring in the witnesses. Trot out the documents.
If it's all a bunch of stupid partisan noise, which I suspect, it will be a settled matter come November. And if Joe Biden broke the law, well, let's find out now before it's too late to replace him on the ticket.