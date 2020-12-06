Column: 'Songs of Good Cheer’ is going online, but just this year only, we hope!

For more than 20 years, my colleague Mary Schmich and I have hosted and performed at “Songs of Good Cheer,” a holiday singalong program for charity put on in conjunction with the Old Town School of Folk Music. It’s a wonderful event that features top local musical talent and a variety of familiar and unfamiliar songs of the season, all belted out at top volume by more than 400 guests at each of six shows.
Obviously continuing that tradition would be impossible during this pandemic year, but, as Mary wrote in her column last weekend, we’ve mounted a virtual version, recorded safely at our homes and in the school’s auditorium on Lincoln Avenue, then edited together using digital sorcery. Access to the video stream of the show and the downloadable songbook is $25 per household, with proceeds going to support community partners of the Chicago Tribune’s holiday community giving campaign and to support the Old Town School, which, like so many arts organizations, has had a tough 2020.
The stream will post to a YouTube channel on Dec. 18. For tickets and other information, call 773-728-6000 or go to oldtownschool.org/concerts.