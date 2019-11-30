Did anyone complain back in early 2009 that the Illinois General Assembly's impeachment and removal of Gov. Rod Blagojevich was tantamount to overturning the results of the election of 2006? Not that I can find in the news archives.
In his last-ditch closing argument to state senators, the embattled governor reminded them eight times that he'd been elected by the people, but he never made the claim that removing him from office would negate or offend the will of the electorate.
Why? Three reasons.
- Because the will of the people in 2006 to have a liberal Democratic governor was going to be satisfied by the ascension of liberal Democratic lieutenant governor, Pat Quinn. Blagojevich’s former Republican challenger, the late Judy Baar Topinka, would not become governor.
- Because impeachment and removal are integral to the political process, not apart from it. These steps assume that changes in circumstances since Election Day have important weight. Impeachment and removal from office in the wake of a gross abuse of power doesn’t destroy democracy, it strengthens it.
- Because even the vain, obtuse Blagojevich knew that vast majorities of remorseful voters were disgusted by the allegations against him and wanted him gone.
On the chance that President Donald Trump is removed by a two-thirds vote of the U.S. Senate after he's impeached by the U.S. House, the will of the people in 2016 to have a conservative Republican president will be satisfied by the ascension of conservative Republican Vice President Mike Pence. Trump's former challenger, Hillary Clinton, won't become president.
(And when I say "the will of the people in 2016," here of course I mean the will of a significant minority of the people who were geographically scattered enough to allow Donald Trump win the Electoral College despite losing the popular vote by nearly three million.)
The public was thrilled to see Blagojevich ousted. His job approval ratings had been in the low teens even before his arrest. The only Democrat in either chamber of the General Assembly to vote for him during the impeachment and removal process was Rep. Deb Mell, his sister-in-law.
Heaven knows the Illinois Democratic party had and has its glaring faults. But at least it showed a spine and acted with purpose and ethical resolve in 2009 when faced with gross misbehavior by its top elected official. At least its elected members didn't indulge and parrot his fanciful, desperate excuses. At least they didn't try to change the subject and impugn the men and women of law enforcement who produced evidence against him. At least they didn't cultishly abandon most of the principles they once espoused in an effort to defend a corrupt narcissist with goofy hair who had no loyalty to them.