In comparatively calmer times two years ago, I argued for civility at the State of the Union speech, saying that it’s better for congressional Democrats to sit in furious silence as President Donald Trump inflates his accomplishments, slanders his foes and tramples the truth, rather than to create a spectacle by boycotting the speech or walking out just as it begins.
My thinking was that any such gesture would backfire — make the Democrats look small and sore and petulant, like that Republican congressman who shouted “You lie!” at President Barack Obama during the 2009 State of the Union address.
This year I’m not so sure.
Because Democrats in attendance will be subjected Tuesday night not only to Trump’s typical narcissistic mendacity — he’s now claiming again that Mexico will pay for the border wall, if you’re keeping track of his lies — but also, in all likelihood, some of his trademark braying about the impeachment “hoax,” along with claims that his acquittal equals or will equal vindication.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ought to draw a line in the sand before Trump speaks: He can puff himself all he wants and build rhetorical castles in the air the way every president does, but one self-congratulatory or defiant mention of the impeachment, and her caucus gets up and quietly walks out.
They don’t have to be there, after all. They can read the speech later if there’s anything of value in it and not serve as silent props.
Yes, an impeachment-triggered walkout would be rude and provocative. But the last two years have suggested that those are actually assets in American politics these days.