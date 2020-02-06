xml:space="preserve">

The Chicago Auto Show began life at the turn of the last century, and has run almost every year since, though it took off most of the decade surrounding World War II. The show has seen some things -- including a car made of gold, mermaids and a live cougar. It has survived any number of traumas -- including a fire at its old venue, the grimly fuel-efficient Carter years and the Edsel.

While it has never been known for its high-profile product launches in the way shows in Detroit or New York have, the Chicago Auto Show is consistently the best-attended show in the country.

1901

The first show is held at the Coliseum, a facility on the near South Side that history has not remembered fondly. Parts of its structure were once a Civil War prison. The arena, which hosted political conventions, the Blackhawks and even Jimi Hendrix, closed in the early 1970s.

The Coliseum, formerly located at 1513 S. Wabash Ave. (Library of Congress)
(Chicago Tribune, March 23, 1901)
An automobile show at the Coliseum in Chicago, Dec. 3, 1907. (Library of Congress)

1917

A Studebaker with gold-finished pieces valued at $25,000 (more than $541,000 in today's dollars) is displayed.

(Chicago Tribune, Jan. 30, 1917)
(New York Herald, Jan. 7, 1917)

1950

The show didn't run for most of the Forties due to World War II. When it returned in 1950, it was the first American post-war auto show.

(Chicago Tribune, Feb. 15, 1950)

1954

Continuing a long tradition of celebrity guests, Ronald Reagan, then a television actor, makes an appearance.

(Chicago Tribune, March 15, 1954)

1958

Ford introduces the Edsel.

1961

The show begins its run at the original, freshly opened McCormick Place after years at the International Amphitheatre on the South Side.

Visitors view new car displays at the 53d Chicago Automobile Show at McCormick Place on Feb. 25, 1961. (Leonard Bartholomew/Chicago Tribune)
Carole Mesrobian, 5, and her brother, Robert, 9, examine the car of the future at the Chicago Auto Show on Feb. 19, 1961. The Simca Fulgur, with winglike stabilizers and an electric power, was an experimental car. (Leonard Bartholomew/Chicago Tribune)

1967

The original McCormick Place is destroyed by a fire on Jan. 16, 1967 -- just weeks before the Chicago Auto Show was set to begin there. The show -- featuring models dressed as mermaids to showcase the Plymouth Barracuda -- returned to the International Amphitheatre, where it would stay until a rebuilt McCormick Place opened in 1971.

Fireboats battle the blaze at McCormick Place on Jan. 16, 1967. More than 500 firefighters were called to the scene as flames spread throughout the structure. Firefighters tried in vain to unfreeze several hydrants, only to discover they had been disconnected by road contractors. (Luigi Mendicino/Chicago Tribune)
McCormick Place in ruins after a disastrous fire that struck in the early morning on Jan. 16, 1967. (Chicago Tribune historical photo)
In 1967, the Chicago Auto show featured the Plymouth Barracuda. (Chicago Tribune historical photo)

1972

A 10-foot-long full-scale mockup of the lunar rover, with two space suit-wearing mannequins, makes a guest appearance.

(Chicago Tribune historical photo)

1974

Lincoln-Mercury brings a live cougar named Chauncey and a cub named Christopher to promote its product line, a tradition the automaker would continue.

The Lincoln-Mercury exhibit features a cougar mascot named Chauncey, on hood, and Christopher the cub on the roof at the 1974 Chicago Auto Show on Feb. 24, 1974. (William Kelly/Chicago Tribune)

1986

Oprah Winfrey, not yet famous enough to turn these things down, signs autographs at the Dodge display.

Oprah Winfrey in a 1986 publicity photo. (WLS-TV)

Sources: Chicago Tribune archives and reporting; Library of Congress

