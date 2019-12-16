He is quite obviously lashing out at you, and you should assume that there are probably many different topics layered beneath the rude digs or cutting asides he is leveling at you. You should ask him: "I'm trying to figure out what you are really trying to say to me -- what you really want to know about me." You two would obviously benefit from counseling to work on your communication, and -- even though you both may be embittered, learning to talk about things will help both of you to clarify your emotions and your feelings toward each other.