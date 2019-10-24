I've tried talking to them separately but get nowhere. Their wives don't want to get involved — they both say that even bringing it up causes problems. As a result, there are no birthdays, no holidays, and nothing is celebrated! These men are both in their 50s, and I am in my 80s and not getting any younger. I'm already thinking about the coming holidays and how sad it makes me. I just don't know how to solve this ongoing problem. Can you please give me some advice?