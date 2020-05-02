Ask Amy: COVID crisis creates strange bedfellows

You and your boyfriend (C's brother) should have a "family meeting" once a week. You should all review various aspects of your cohabitation, especially your experiences at mealtime. Say to her, "We all like to eat different things, and that's fine. But you often serve yourself a larger portion of the food we prepare, even when it seems that you won't like it - or wouldn't eat it - and then we end up throwing it away. If you want to try something, it would be helpful if you served yourself a small spoonful or two, and if you like it, dive in! We just can't afford to dispose of leftover food."