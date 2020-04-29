Ask Amy: New husband wrestles with old problems

A few years ago, I decided to do some of the exercises in Julia Cameron's groundbreaking book, "The Artist's Way" (25th anniversary edition, 2006 TarcherParigee). The gamechanger for me was a free association writing exercise. Every morning you write three pages of just whatever you want (this is NOT a journal). You can write "I am so bored" over and over across the page. (I tend to write a lot about the weather.)