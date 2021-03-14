xml:space="preserve">
Coronavirus bar restrictions relaxed | PHOTOS

Server Lindsay Retzlaff walks an order of drinks to customers at the Backyard Uptown on the first weekend of bars opening Sat., March 13, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
(Karl Merton Ferron)

Mar 13, 2021
Customers fill the tables at the Backyard Uptown in Towson and various bars in Fells Point on the first weekend of bar restrictions relaxing on Sat., March 13, 2021.
(Ulysses Muñoz, Karl Merton Ferron)
A sign posted in a window asks patrons to be safe around others at the Backyard Uptown on the first weekend of bars opening Sat., March 13, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Customers fill every open seat at the Backyard Uptown on the first weekend of bars opening Sat., March 13, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Customes chat among a table fire pit at the Backyard Uptown on the first weekend of bars opening Sat., March 13, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Server Lindsay Retzlaff walks an order of drinks to customers at the Backyard Uptown on the first weekend of bars opening Sat., March 13, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Customers fill the tables at the Backyard Uptown on the first weekend of bars opening Sat., March 13, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
St. Patrick's Day weekend
Darren Love, dressed in a shamrock onesie, pauses for a portrait on Thames St. As bar restrictions are loosened on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, people began to hit the bars in Fells Point on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
People enter The Admiral's Cup. As bar restrictions are loosened on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, people began to hit the bars in Fells Point on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
A man in a green suit sprints down Thames St. As bar restrictions are loosened on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, people began to hit the bars in Fells Point on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
A drummer plays outside Riptide. As bar restrictions are loosened on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, people began to hit the bars in Fells Point on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
A server at Waterfront Hotel brings drinks out to customers. As bar restrictions are loosened on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, people began to hit the bars in Fells Point on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Waterfront Hotel patrons dine outside, some in plastic pods. As bar restrictions are loosened on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, people began to hit the bars in Fells Point on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
A woman adjusts her green hat after leaving Riptide. As bar restrictions are loosened on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, people began to hit the bars in Fells Point on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
