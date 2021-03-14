(Karl Merton Ferron) Coronavirus Coronavirus bar restrictions relaxed | PHOTOS By Ulysses Muñoz and Karl Merton Ferron Mar 13, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Customers fill the tables at the Backyard Uptown in Towson and various bars in Fells Point on the first weekend of bar restrictions relaxing on Sat., March 13, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz, Karl Merton Ferron) Coronavirus bar restrictions relaxed | PHOTOS A sign posted in a window asks patrons to be safe around others at the Backyard Uptown on the first weekend of bars opening Sat., March 13, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) Coronavirus bar restrictions relaxed | PHOTOS Customers fill every open seat at the Backyard Uptown on the first weekend of bars opening Sat., March 13, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) Coronavirus bar restrictions relaxed | PHOTOS Customes chat among a table fire pit at the Backyard Uptown on the first weekend of bars opening Sat., March 13, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) Coronavirus bar restrictions relaxed | PHOTOS Server Lindsay Retzlaff walks an order of drinks to customers at the Backyard Uptown on the first weekend of bars opening Sat., March 13, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) Coronavirus bar restrictions relaxed | PHOTOS Customers fill the tables at the Backyard Uptown on the first weekend of bars opening Sat., March 13, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) St. Patrick's Day weekend Darren Love, dressed in a shamrock onesie, pauses for a portrait on Thames St. As bar restrictions are loosened on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, people began to hit the bars in Fells Point on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Ulysses Muoz/The Baltimore Sun) St. Patrick's Day weekend People enter The Admiral's Cup. As bar restrictions are loosened on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, people began to hit the bars in Fells Point on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Ulysses Muoz/The Baltimore Sun) St. Patrick's Day weekend A man in a green suit sprints down Thames St. As bar restrictions are loosened on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, people began to hit the bars in Fells Point on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Ulysses Muoz/The Baltimore Sun) St. Patrick's Day weekend A drummer plays outside Riptide. As bar restrictions are loosened on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, people began to hit the bars in Fells Point on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Ulysses Muoz/The Baltimore Sun) St. Patrick's Day weekend A server at Waterfront Hotel brings drinks out to customers. As bar restrictions are loosened on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, people began to hit the bars in Fells Point on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (ULY) St. Patrick's Day weekend Waterfront Hotel patrons dine outside, some in plastic pods. As bar restrictions are loosened on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, people began to hit the bars in Fells Point on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Ulysses Muoz/The Baltimore Sun) St. Patrick's Day weekend A woman adjusts her green hat after leaving Riptide. As bar restrictions are loosened on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, people began to hit the bars in Fells Point on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Ulysses Muoz/The Baltimore Sun) Advertisement