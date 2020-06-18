I want a refund from United Airlines, but it sent me a voucher. Travel Troubleshooter investigates.

There’s some confusion about schedule changes and refunds, and it’s somewhat related to your question. An airline can change your scheduled flight by a few hours (United recently revised its policy to two hours) and keep your money. But this wasn’t a schedule change; it was a cancellation and a rebooking. It looks like United wasn’t just trying to get around the federal rules, but was trying to circumvent not only the federal rules but also its own rebooking policy.