Who is likely to become unemployed?

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked California’s undocumented workers, many of whom pick fruits and vegetables, care for the sick and perform other critical jobs.
Then he announced a plan to help them: The federal coronavirus relief package does not include aid for immigrants in the country illegally. So Newsom said the state would step in with $75 million, plus another $50 million from philanthropic organizations, to be paid to affected families who are in the country illegally.
He said it was the first such move in the nation.
Newsom also signed an order aimed at gig economy workers in a move that could set up a clash with Washington.
______
Who’s at risk of unemployment — and where?
In California, long dogged by a gaping chasm between rich and poor, a recent report shows that many workers are facing a kind of double-bind of risk: Their jobs are impossible to do safely from home, but they’re also more likely to become unemployed while huge swaths of the economy are shut down.
And certain communities, both geographic and demographic, are disproportionately affected.
The report, by the nonprofit Economic Roundtable, based in Los Angeles, found that 43% of Californians are at high risk of unemployment.
That’s according to criteria laid out by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, which categorized workers as high risk for unemployment if their jobs were not essential to public health or safety; if their jobs can’t be done off-site; and if their jobs were unlikely to be salaried.
Newsom said on Wednesday that 2.7 million Californians had already filed for unemployment and that the state was expanding its call center hours.
Daniel Flaming, the organization’s president and one of the report’s authors, told me that the coronavirus-induced recession is expected to play out unlike anything the state has experienced.
“Usually, there’s a kind of industry chain of impacts in a recession,” Flaming said. “What we’re seeing here is impacts from something entirely new.”
Service workers — like those who cook in restaurants, run stores, or clean hotel rooms and office buildings — in particular are facing a more abrupt shock than in past recessions.
Plus, as more services move online, it’s unclear how many of those industries will look after the pandemic.
The workers in those hard-hit service industries are disproportionately young, Latino and lower income, Flaming said, which compounds the state’s existing crises.
“So many of these workers are precariously housed,” Flaming said.
Within the state, there are disparities in job stability, the report shows. And that, he said, could shape how different regions of California recover.
For instance, Flaming noted, 70% of workers in a part of Los Angeles south of downtown are at high risk of unemployment. That’s compared with 19% in a part of Santa Clara County that includes Cupertino, Saratoga and Los Gatos.
They’re extreme examples, he said, but they illustrate how divergent Los Angeles’ and the Bay Area’s economies are.
Flaming said that in the early 1990s, a collapse in the aerospace industry resulted in the loss of “good blue-collar jobs,” which were replaced with lower-wage clothing manufacturing jobs and a lot of services that rely on consumers.
By contrast, the Bay Area’s dominant industry, of course, is tech, where jobs tend to be more mobile and higher paid.
Workers in the Inland Empire, too, tend to be at higher risk, since the region has a lot of lower-wage manufacturing and logistics jobs.
The report also analyzed which workers are at highest risk of coronavirus infection based on factors like how much their jobs require them to be in physical contact with people.
Flaming said he hoped that identifying vulnerable communities will help policymakers direct resources.
“There are lots of cries for help in this emergency and limited tools for helping people,” he said. “It’s hard to navigate without a map.”
______
Here’s another update from the Mercy, the Navy hospital ship at the Port of Los Angeles, written by my colleague John Ismay:
On Wednesday, we reported that seven military crew members on the ship had tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 100 of the ship’s sailors who had come into contact with them were off the ship observing a precautionary 14-day quarantine after testing negative for the novel coronavirus.
We have learned that one crew member is being quarantined onboard the ship: Capt. John Rotruck, the commanding officer of the military team on the ship.
Rotruck tested negative for COVID-19 and has no symptoms.
But since an investigation found that he had been in close contact with a crew member who had tested positive for the coronavirus, Rotruck was placed into quarantine in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is sequestered in his stateroom on the ship.
“This quarantine has not impacted my ability to function as the commanding officer of the medical treatment facility,” Rotruck said in a statement to The Times. “These circumstances are not uncommon for health care providers and certainly not uncommon during the pandemic we face as a nation.”
Rotruck added that the crew’s service to the Los Angeles area will not be affected as a result, and expressed confidence in the measures the ship was taking to protect the crew and their patients.
______
We’re continuing with our remembrances of those lost in the pandemic.
Today’s piece, about Scott Blanks, was written by Yinuo Shi:
Benjamin Lee met Scott Blanks when they worked as baristas at a Starbucks in La Quinta. They quickly became best friends.
“He was one of the few people who was always kind to people, even when they weren’t kind to him,” Lee said. “He just showed me how to be good to people.”
One Christmas, Lee asked their co-workers at Starbucks to each donate a few dollars to buy Blanks an iPod touch. “As soon as I said, ‘It’s something for Scott for Christmas,’ everyone was immediately hand-over-fist,” he recalled.
Blanks died of COVID-19 on March 27. He had been given a diagnosis of an upper respiratory virus two weeks earlier and was told to take over-the-counter medication. But his condition rapidly deteriorated — he had asthma as a child — and he was hospitalized with a diagnosis of viral pneumonia. He was 34.
Karen Blanks, his sister-in-law, recalled how he insisted on sending money every Thanksgiving to help cover the cost of hosting more than 20 family members. “He wanted everyone to be happy and would always say, ‘Life’s too short,’” she said.
Blanks eventually left his Starbucks job and recently found work as a dental assistant. Lee had encouraged his friend to go to dental school, guessing he’d be able to put patients at ease. “He would love to be around people and chat them up,” he said.
