The unsexy side of COVID vaccines gets Wall Street’s attention

Shares of Cryoport, which ships biologic material at cryogenic temperatures — a level of freezing, usually around minus 150 Celsius, at which cells and other living materials enter a quiescent state — are up more than 180% this year. Already, the company has transported temperature-sensitive materials involved in 26 different COVID vaccines and treatments and has a long-term partnership with McKesson, a distributor of medical supplies that has been tapped by the U.S. government to manage domestic vaccine distribution.