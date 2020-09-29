Vermont was making progress against opioid deaths. Then coronavirus hit.

DeCosta had struggled with drug use for a decade and was living with her mother, and three cats she had rescued, until the shutdown began. Afraid that she might expose her mother to the virus, she moved into a house with some friends where they all were using drugs. Already in poor health, with abscesses covering much of her body, she started feeling worse than usual in May and assumed she had COVID-19. But past experiences in hospitals, including one long stay when she was treated poorly by doctors and nurses because of her addiction, made her avoid seeking care.