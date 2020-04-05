Travel patterns show sharp split, swayed by stay-at-home orders

The divide in travel patterns, based on anonymous cellphone data from 15 million people, suggests that Americans in wide swaths of the West, Northeast and Midwest have complied with orders from state and local officials to stay home. Disease experts who reviewed the results say those reductions in travel — to less than 1 mile a day, on average, from about 5 miles — may be enough to sharply curb the spread of the coronavirus in those regions, at least for now.