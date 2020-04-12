They found a way to get married

“The way the climate was going in terms of the coronavirus, it seemed more and more likely that our venue was going to cancel on us,” Scheurlein said of their original ceremony scheduled for June 5 at the Milleridge Inn in Jericho, New York, where nearly 300 guests were to be in attendance. “Kelly and I have both been working 12-hour shifts, if not longer, during this coronavirus battle, so we thought that before we went back to work and got so deep into helping those affected by the virus, that we wanted to be able to experience marriage for us and with our families,” Scheurlein said. “We also thought it might help to cheer things up.”