Now germs can die bathed in a heavenly scent

Higher prices haven’t necessarily deterred shoppers. March and April sales of Jao Brand’s Refresher hand sanitizer, which was introduced in 1997 and costs between $10 and $18, depending on size, exceeded those for all of last year, according to a representative of the brand. (Admittedly, one factor of high sales could be the low supply, at least early in the pandemic, of traditional hand sanitizers, although some high-end brands have also sold out of these products over the last couple of months.)