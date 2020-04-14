Abortion during a pandemic? Texas says no in many cases.

In Texas there is another scenario where an abortion is still allowed: women who would be past 22 weeks gestation, the legal limit in Texas, by the time the governor’s order lifts. But that would mean waiting until the last minute to have the procedure, something few women do. About 88% of abortions in the United States are performed in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.