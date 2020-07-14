Coronavirus surge is killing America’s small businesses

Even for those who took a PPP loan, survival is no guarantee. Nick Muscari, a 38-year-old restaurateur in Lubbock, Texas, availed of one of these loans. His restaurant, Nick’s Sports Grill and Lounge, had been the culmination of Muscari’s life’s work — his years of toil as a waiter, pizza cook and manager at restaurants and bars beginning in his teenage years. Three years ago, he bought out the two partners who helped him start the restaurant in 2010. He considered it a crowning achievement, but to do so, he had to borrow money. He still owes a bank $80,000.