Should we fear post-pandemic inflation?

“I think trying to predict where inflation is going to be in a few years is a mug’s game,” said Kristin Forbes, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a former official at the U.S. Treasury and the Bank of England. “Policymakers need to be ready for different scenarios. Right now we have a sharp recession and the need to focus on providing support. If things recover faster than expected, we know how to deal with that. If things don’t recover, that’s a harder situation.”