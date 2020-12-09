A quarantine project is a thank-you to nurses

Valentino, Moses and Linda Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation, came up with a plan. The designer would paint the portraits of 46 nurses from Mount Sinai and donate the original artworks to the hospital to be featured in an exhibition (each nurse will receive a print), while Levy arranged to donate 5,000 fragrance and beauty products, all filed under self-care, to those whose job is to care for others. (Mount Sinai employs 8,000 nurses. The self-care products were distributed by lottery.)