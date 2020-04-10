Quibi is coming. Here are the famous people making shows for it.

Of course, times were different even just a month ago. Given all the halted productions and frozen budgets, how many beyond the first 50 will happen? And will anyone pony up $4.99 a month (or $7.99 without ads) to watch Quibi? That’s hard to predict in this time of economic uncertainty and social distancing, in which few people are commuting and more are working from home. That’s a lot less phone time between train stations — and a lot more home time for long-form binges.