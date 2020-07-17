Parenting in the bubble: ‘This is mom’s job. You have to work with me.’

Some NBA and Major League Soccer players have cited family reasons for staying away as their sports have returned. But Rodriguez, her NWSL colleagues and their counterparts in the WNBA often have less of a choice; they play in leagues in which athletes rarely enjoy the kind of elaborate (and expensive) support systems required to excel as both athletes and parents. That is why the unusual accommodations they are seeing since moving from team-run training camps to league-arranged lockdown sites have been a welcome surprise.