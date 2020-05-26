A pandemic bright spot: In many places, less crime

Chief David Todd of the Fargo, North Dakota, Police Department periodically abandons his desk to walk the beat downtown. In recent weeks, he found the streets utterly deserted.
“The quiet and sadness is something that we have never experienced before,” said Todd, a 32-year veteran of the police force.
The absence of people during the coronavirus pandemic has produced a rare payoff in Fargo and most U.S. cities — a steep drop in major crimes.
“The dynamics of street crimes, of street encounters, of human behavior are changing because people are staying home,” said Philip M. Stinson, a former police officer turned criminal justice professor at Bowling Green State University.
Crime, say those who study it and those who fight it day to day, requires three things — a perpetrator, a victim and an opportunity.
With tens of millions of Americans off the streets, would-be victims and opportunities for crimes have vanished, causing a drop in the number of perpetrators committing infractions. The dip in crime is compounded by the fact that some police departments have been hampered by quarantines, or have made fewer arrests to limit interactions or to avoid filling the jails.
Arrests in Chicago, where the Cook County jail became one of the nation’s largest-known virus hot spots, were down more than 73% during roughly the initial month of the lockdown, said Deputy Chief Thomas Lemmer of the Chicago Police Department.
Crime did not entirely disappear, of course. Homicides in numerous cities remained flat or even rose. Burglaries of commercial properties and auto thefts have often multiplied, as criminals exploited shuttered stores and unattended cars.
In Las Vegas, where police said crime fell more than 22% during the initial two months of the lockdown, the Strip area, with its crowded nightclubs and bars, had traditionally had its problems with crime. Since it was largely devoid of tourists for weeks, crime migrated to some residential streets.
There were no clear patterns across all cities, according to Christopher Herrmann, a professor of law and police science at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Murders this year were up 14% in Philadelphia and 85% in Nashville, Tennessee, but fell 2% in Baltimore and 11% in Atlanta. Nashville was a rare city with increased crime overall.
