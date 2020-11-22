Farhad Manjoo column: I traced my COVID-19 bubble and it’s enormous

Through the pod, then, our kids are now a primary vector for contagion — putting not just my wife and me at risk but also our parents, if we choose to see them. The map of my bubble makes this plain; if not for our children, my wife and I would be an island unto ourselves. But the thing about kids is, they’re never alone; as Gurley pointed out, your friends and co-workers may live by themselves, but if you have kids, there’s a good chance they associate with other kids, and you can be sure those kids are around other adults, creating an invisible chain between you and people you don’t know.