Fear and uncertainty quickly rippled outward through the networks of family members and friends of patients and staff at the nursing home. McMillan’s ex-wife had been there frequently to help care for him and had recently returned to fetch a plastic boot he needed for his broken right foot. She said she was now worried that she and her family could have been exposed. So, too, were friends she had visited over the past weeks, like Michelle Mackey, who said Sunday that she felt all right but was unsure whether she should return to her grocery-store job Monday.