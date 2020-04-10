Nurses and doctors speaking out on safety now risk their job

Philip Martin Rosoff, an emeritus professor at Duke University School of Medicine who headed the hospital ethics committee there, said that hospitals had become more corporate over the decades and that their executives consequently had the same impulses as other executives to “control the narrative.” However, he said, hospital officials have other reasons to be wary of doctors and nurses who take matters into their own hands, such as patient safety. He cited the refusal of some surgeons to treat HIV-positive patients at the height of the AIDS epidemic.