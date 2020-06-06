Fancy cakes? Quarantine sourdough? Not for these hapless home cooks

Cooking, one of life’s most basic chores, has suddenly become a creative outlet and source of comfort for a whole new audience of the housebound. On social media, it can seem as if everyone is spending more time in the kitchen, whether to bake banana bread or to cultivate a sourdough starter with a cheeky name like Jane Dough. Traffic to cooking websites has exploded. Celebrities are broadcasting their culinary feats. As the website Grub Street recently noted, “In quarantine, it turns out, everything becomes a cooking blog.”