Nina and Russell Westbrook share tips on how to thrive while sheltering in place

While Nina Westbrook, 31, a licensed marriage and family therapist, and her husband Russell Westbrook, 31, an NBA player for the Houston Rockets and a philanthropist, acknowledge that self-isolating in their Los Angeles home with their three children looks a lot different for them than it does for many of us, they know that being quarantined with a spouse or partner can cause increased stress. Nina Westbrook has helped many of her clients navigate this new terrain with simple steps they can take to make things run a bit more smoothly. Here are a few tried and true tips from the Westbrooks that can help other couples thrive during this time.