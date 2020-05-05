Jane Brody’s guide to life in lockdown

I know I’m far luckier than many millions of others in my city and beyond, but that doesn’t render me immune to periodic feelings of despair that I must work hard to overcome. Other than age (I turn 79 May 19) and an unwillingness to totally avoid grocery stores, I have no underlying conditions that would put me at especially high risk of illness and death from COVID-19. Among the advantages I do not take for granted, I have a job and a decent income; a comfortable home with no rent or mortgage; a dog that connects me with other humans three times a day; and a stash of nonperishable foods that friends and family have long joked could sustain an army for a year.