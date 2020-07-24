Do we need to tell our son that his dad has coronavirus?

Q: When my mother died, she divided her estate equally between my brother and me. She specifically assigned valuable items but didn’t mention my father’s journals. (He died 25 years ago.) I took them with me before I sold my share of the house to my brother. They convey how anxiety-ridden and depressed he was. Now, my brother has asked to see them, but I am reluctant to hand them over. My brother has struggled with depression, and I fear his reaction to them. He is also disorganized. His house is a shambles, and he often forgets to pay bills. I would be crushed if the journals disappeared. What should I do? — Sister