Hong Kong Disneyland to close again, days after Disney World reopens

But authorities in California have slowed down the entertainment company’s plan to reopen the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. After an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in California and an outcry from some Disneyland workers about safety, Gov. Gavin Newsom made it clear that he would not give theme parks in the state a greenlight to reopen in time for Disneyland to come back online on July 17, as Disney had hoped.