You can help break the chain of transmission

HJ: Yes, but an immediate crisis on our doorstep is that Personal Protective Equipment — masks, shields, gloves and so on, or PPE — is running out for health care workers. We’d been hearing about a movement afoot to get the Defense Production Act invoked, and now that has happened, allowing mass production of PPE and other necessary equipment. We are essentially entering a wartime situation and need to behave with that in mind; call your senators and other representatives, anything you can do to enact change. Health care workers are our front line soldiers, and we need to protect them. Talking of a “wartime situation” might sound scary, but remember: This is an opportunity for everyone to unite against a common enemy. I’ve been incredibly moved by how much important work everyone is doing to help one another. If we can harness that effectively, then I can start to feel more optimistic.