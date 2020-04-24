‘Florida is a terrible state to be an unemployed person’

Floridians, who once could file by phone, now had to file online and faced a set of new electronic filing requirements that made the process of establishing eligibility one of the most onerous in the nation, Evermore said. The online system was hard to use, offered very little customer service and limited access for Spanish speakers. A cumbersome skills test had appeared. People had to prove, on a complicated online form, that they had applied to at least five jobs a week. Benefits went from 26 weeks to as few as 12.