Federal executions to resume amid a pandemic and protests

The Supreme Court struck down the death penalty in 1972, arguing that the laws violated the Constitution’s prohibition on “cruel and unusual” punishment. But amid rising rates of violent crime, the court reinstated the policy just four years later. Since then, a number of states have regularly carried out executions but the federal government has executed only three men as public support for it has fallen. The most recent execution, of Louis Jones Jr. for the rape and murder of a female soldier, was in 2003.