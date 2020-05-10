How an elite cross-trainer is helping ballet dancers stay fit

Prouty has other clients, but dancers are his specialty, and he credits them with helping him to learn what they needed from cross-training. One thing he had to consider was fatigue. “I was getting them at the end of their long rehearsal day,” he said. “I had to learn that we’re not here to work with dancers more. We’re not here to overwork. We’re here to address what might be missing in their daily activity — not tying ropes to the wall and giving them high-intensity interval training at 8 p.m. after they have rehearsed five different ballets.”