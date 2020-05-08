Column: Don’t shame those struggling with lockdowns

So far, most Americans have responded to the coronavirus crisis with remarkable generosity and solidarity, shutting down their lives and in many cases enduring economic devastation to protect themselves, their families and their communities. They’re doing it despite a federal government that has largely forsaken responsibility for them, forcing everyone to figure out their own private path forward. But it’s not surprising that lots of people are starting to chafe, especially given messages from high officials that coming out of lockdown is brave rather than selfish. (On Tuesday, the president described citizens reopening the economy in the face of the virus as “warriors.”) “This is what happens when your leadership is totally collapsed, it’s no longer guided by facts or evidence or data,” Gonsalves said.