The White House bet on Abbott’s rapid tests. It didn’t work out.

Exposure to an infected person should be reason enough to quarantine for 14 days, according to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A negative test result might simply be failing to pick up on low amounts of the coronavirus as the pathogen slowly accumulates in the body. Symptoms can take up to two weeks after an exposure to appear, if symptoms appear at all. And levels of the virus, which might correlate with contagiousness, can often be at their highest right before an infected person starts feeling ill.