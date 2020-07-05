Researchers debate infecting people on purpose to test coronavirus vaccines

Other vaccine makers are considering the idea. Dr. Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford, which developed a coronavirus vaccine that is already in Phase 3 testing, said there was “potential utility” in challenge trials for vaccines and treatments. He said his institute, which has conducted such studies in the past for malaria, typhoid and other diseases, might perform one for COVID before the end of the year, to test vaccine efficacy. He said the studies were also a good way to compare vaccines.