How a struggling biotech won $1.6 billion to make a coronavirus vaccine

With two major contracts, Novavax must now balance two powerful — and potentially competing — investors. The company’s vaccine is now in safety trials, and results are expected this month. It plans to begin so-called phase three efficacy trials by the fall and could release data by the end of the year. If the vaccine is successful, the company has promised to supply the United States with 100 million doses — or enough to immunize at least 50 million U.S. residents. And through its deal with CEPI, it has pledged an unspecified number of doses to low-income countries.