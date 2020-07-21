Inside Johnson & Johnson’s nonstop hunt for a coronavirus vaccine

Amid a pandemic, critics say Johnson & Johnson should not be allowed to set the terms. “If we get a vaccine, it should be free and available to everybody,” said the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, the president of the North Carolina NAACP and a critic of Johnson & Johnson’s drug pricing. “How do you get these big, massive awards to produce a vaccine without any rider on the money saying it must be used in a way that it’s affordable to everybody?”