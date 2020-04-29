The latest indulgence in hip-hop videos? Coronavirus protection

But perhaps the most curious music-industry artifacts of the coronavirus era are the documents of irresponsibility, the social media clips of rappers filming videos without practicing social distancing. The hip-hop jester Blueface recently shot a music video at his home in Los Angeles, and posted on his Instagram story a series of clips of several bikini-clad models getting into a physical tussle. Around 10 people were in his house, and the only time masks were worn was when the models were twerking for the camera, their masks and swimsuits a matching blue.