8 questions from a disease detective on the pandemic’s origins

Lucey’s fifth question addresses a detailed report in The South China Morning Post, published in Hong Kong, that identified an early human coronavirus case Nov. 17 in Hubei province. The province is the size of Washington state, and Wuhan is its capital. In March, Lucey wrote a blog post about the report, which described the virus’s rapid spread in Hubei, based on information that the report said came from the government. Now Lucey is urging the WHO investigators to determine where each of these early Hubei cases were reported, if indeed they occurred, and whether any other “documented or suspected” human infections may have occurred even earlier.