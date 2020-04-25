The ‘2 lizards’ of Instagram are coronavirus art stars

In the first episode, which was posted March 17, they linger on a roof and discuss the perks of confinement. The tone was casual and a little sleepy, and also just a hair skeptical, betraying an uncertainty of just how serious the problem was going to become. The second episode is palpably tenser; they take to the streets to witness the city’s quiet firsthand but find it disrupted at every turn; a nitrile glove lands on their car windshield out of nowhere. (To capture street footage for the episode, the two artists rented a Revel and rode around Brooklyn.)