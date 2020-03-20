Coronavirus layoff surge overwhelms unemployment offices

At the same time, some states are undertaking emergency measures to expand and speed up workers’ access to benefits. Montana officials said that people forced by employers to stay home, or who are quarantined or caring for a family member with coronavirus, can qualify for benefits. Wisconsin, where nearly half of job center locations are closed because of the outbreak, loosened rules that require claimants to actively search for work. Arkansas, California, Virginia and other states have waived the waiting period before workers can receive aid.